The Legacy Of A Serial Killer: All We Know About Aileen Wuornos’ Son

Aileen Wuornos was one of America’s most notorious criminals and the first female serial killer to be profiled by the FBI. The sex worker turned murderer confessed to killing seven men within the span of one year, claiming she did so in self-defense. But a jury did not agree and Wuornos spent ten years living on death row before being executed in 2002. Growing up, Aileen Wuornos’ family life was very troubled and included an unwanted pregnancy when she was just 14-years-old. Here’s what we know about Aileen Wuornos’ son and the serial killer’s traumatic upbringing.

Aileen Wuornos Is One Of The Most Infamous Female Serial Killers

To say that Aileen Wuornos had a difficult childhood would be an understatement. Born in Rochester, Michigan, on February 29, 1956, Wuornos never met her biological father. He was just 16-years-old at the time of her birth and was serving a prison sentence for child molestation. In 1969, he died hanging himself.

When Wuornos was four, she and her brother were abandoned by their mother and left in the care of their maternal grandparents. Wuornos claimed her grandfather was an abusive alcoholic who beat and sexually assaulted her and allowed his friends to do the same. She was thrown out of the house when she was 15, which prompted her to drop out of school and become a sex worker so she could support herself.

Wuornos turned to criminal behavior while living on the streets, racking up arrests for armed robbery, forging checks, car theft, and other offenses. She murdered her first victim, Richard Charles Mallory, on November 30th, 1989, after he (allegedly) beat and raped her. He was shot multiple times, robbed, and left in the woods not far from where police found Wuornos’ abandoned car.

Over the course of the next year, Wuornos murdered and robbed six more men in a similar fashion. She was eventually arrested in January of 1991 on an outstanding warrant and ended up confessing to all seven murders on a tapped phone line. In 1992, Wuornos went on trial for the murder of her first victim, Richard Charles Mallory, and was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Five more convictions and death sentences followed, though she was not charged for the murder of one victim, because his body was never found.

Wuornos was executed by the state of Florida in 2002. During the decade she spent on death row, she waffled back and forth between maintaining the murders were committed in self-defense and admitting to being a cold-blooded killer. In a hearing a few months before her execution, Wuornos said, “I killed those men, robbed them as cold as ice. And I’d do it again, too. There’s no chance of keeping me alive or anything because I’d kill again. I have hated crawling through my system.”

In 2003, Wuornos’ story was made into the critically acclaimed crime-bio flick Monster. Charlize Theron starred as the infamous serial killer and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

What We Know About Her Son

When Wuornos was 14, she became pregnant after being raped by one of her father’s friends. She was sent to a home for unwed mothers (a very common practice back then), where she gave birth to her son on March 23rd, 1971. Wuornos was just 15-years-old at the time.

The baby was put up for a closed adoption, which means there was no interaction between Wuornos and the child’s adoptive family. As a result, any information about the identity of the serial killer’s biological child is sealed from the public. Depending on the type of arrangement that was made, the son himself—who would now be a 50-year-old man—may not even know that his biological mother was one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers.