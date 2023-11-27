‘The Late Show’ Canceled This Week After Stephen Colbert Suffers Medical Emergency

Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS’s The Late Show, will be taking an unforeseen hiatus this week due to a medical emergency, revealed to be a surgery for a ruptured appendix.

The 57-year-old comedian shared the news of his health setback, announcing that he is currently recuperating from the surgical procedure. The unforeseen medical incident resulted in the cancellation of Monday night’s episode, and Colbert’s absence will extend throughout the week.

A packed lineup of A-list guests was slated to grace the Ed Sullivan Theater this week for The Late Show. The roster included the legendary Barbara Streisand, set to participate in The Colbert Questionert, along with stars like Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, and a special interview and performance by former bandleader Jon Batiste. Kelsey Grammer was also scheduled to appear on Thursday, discussing the anticipated reboot of Frasier.

Good Burger star Kel Mitchell also recently had a surprise hospitalization.

The Late Show, produced by CBS Studios and Colbert’s Spartina Productions, boasts Colbert, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart as executive producers. Colbert’s unexpected medical hiatus has left fans eagerly awaiting his return as they wish the beloved host a swift and full recovery.