The Internet Roasts Jennifer Lopez’s Thanksgiving Post Over Diddy Relationship

Not the reaction she expected, Jennifer Lopez’s Thanksgiving post was roasted due to her previous relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Videos by Suggest

For her holiday post, Lopez was pictured with a large cooked turkey. “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so incredibly grateful for all of you.”

However, the cute holiday snapshot was ruined by internet trolls determined to comment on Jennifer Lopez and her relationship with Diddy, which ended more than two decades ago.

“Fixed in,” one troll declared on X (formerly Twitter) with the holiday snap featuring Diddy’s head on the turkey.

The photo received a mixture of responses, mainly with laugh reactions. Other reactions included “JLO should be in prison” and “The only thing getting roasted here is JLO.”

The interest in Jennifer Lopez’s former relationship with Diddy was regenerated after the now-disgraced rapper was arrested in New York City. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Many internet trolls have accused Jennifer Lopez of knowing about Diddy’s crimes—the couple dated from 1999 to 2001.

Jennifer Lopez’s Estranged Husband, Ben Affleck, Spends Thanksgiving With His First Wife Jennifer Garner

Meanwhile, as the internet ensures she never forgets her relationship with Diddy, Jennifer Lopez was also reminded that she was single on Thanksgiving as her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, spends his holiday with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to Page Six, Affleck and Garner joined forces with the Midnight Mission during Thanksgiving. They helped feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people in downtown Los Angeles.

Sources close to the former spouses told the media outlet that Affleck felt blessed to spend time with Garner. After the philanthropy event, the duo celebrated Thanksgiving with their children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” the insiders explained. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together, and she’s the mother of his kids.”

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Despite their marriage ending, the two have remained close while co-parenting their children.

“They’ll always be close because they share children together,” the sources pointed out. “And maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship.”

Ben Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in August.