‘The Hills’ Star Underwent Surgery After Scary Hearing Loss

Former The Hills star Lo Bosworth is opening up about a surprising medical procedure. Due to ongoing hearing problems exacerbated by her pregnancy, she had to have ear surgery.

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Bosworth, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, in January 2026, shared her recovery story on Instagram.

“So inner ear surgery is def not as easy as it sounds but mama is so ready to have super sonic hearing again with my new PROSTHETIC STAPES 💅 instead of needing my hearing aid,” she wrote in the caption.

“This rly is almost 40 huh hahahah,” she quipped.

Lo Bosworth speaks onstage at the Women’s Health Lab hosted by Hearst Magazines at The New York Historical on May 19, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)

In the video, Bosworth explains that she has otosclerosis. She says it “means that the tiny little bones in my inner ear have fused together and, for sound to be sound, those bones have to vibrate and not to be fused together.”

Over the last few years, Bosworth has experienced drastic hearing loss, she shared. And it “got way worse” during her pregnancy with daughter Nelle.

“My ENT told me it was going to get worse in pregnancy, but oh my gosh, oh boy, did it get way worse in pregnancy,” she said. “I’ve been wearing hearing aids, the whole deal, but you can get surgery for otosclerosis. It’s called a stapedectomy, and I was under the assumption a little, tiny ear surgery was going to be not a big deal.”

Instead of getting external hearing aids, Bosworth opted for prosthetic stapes implanted. And she learned quickly that the first 24 hours post-op were “pretty rough.”

Because you need to be completely still during the stapedectomy, Bosworth explained, she had to be put under general anesthesia. After waking up, she said her blood pressure was “really low,” and her doctors “were really worried.”

She also explained that after inner ear surgery “your balance can go wonky for a couple days.” This causes her to experience vertigo every time she closes her eyes.

Still, she remains hopeful that the procedure was a success. She says she’s trying to improve her life “pretty drastically.”