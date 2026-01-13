‘The Hills’ Alum Mourns Loss of Beloved Family Member

A former The Hills star is in mourning after she lost a beloved family member earlier this month.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Kristin Cavallari announced that her German Shepherd, Kona, recently passed away.

“God, it is so hard, the physical act of putting a dog down,” she explained to her listeners, noting it was the second time she had witnessed the process after the death of her Yorkie. “Even if you have made peace with it.”

Further opening up about the loss, The Hills alum said that Kona lived to almost 12, which she called “great” for a German Shepherd.

“She lived a great life. Kona was, up until the last few months, she was going on walks with us still,” Cavallari continued. “And I mean, she was kind of losing her eyesight and her hearing, but she still, she was hanging. And then, I don’t know, in the last five, six months, she just really took a downhill turn.”

Cavallari said she and her family took a week to “say goodbye” to Kona. They fed her treats like chocolate, peanut butter, and steak. It was then time to put the dog down.

“If you guys haven’t experienced this before, it’s intense,” Cavallari further shared. “I was laying there with her, and I was petting her. I’m gonna try really hard not to cry.”

‘The Hills’ Star Also Shared Her Children’s Reaction to the Pup’s Passing

Meanwhile, Cavallari spoke about how her children reacted to Kona’s passing.

“Camden texted me, and he was like, ‘I can’t be here. Can you please come get me?’” she said, noting she picked her son up from school early. “He got in my car and started bawling, crying… seeing Camden so sad. Oh my god, It just wrecked me. It wrecked me. This is like the first big death for them.”

Cavallari also has two other children, Jaxon and Saylor. She shares all three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

She then reflected on when she decided to go to Kona. She had just moved to Tennessee with Cutler. The former NFL player was playing for Miami at the time.

“I don’t think I slept at all when Jay was gone,” she recalled.

Although the breeder she got Kona from said she would be an “attack dog” with extreme loyalty, Cavallari said, “Kona was immediately so sweet and loving with both Jaxon and I. And I immediately was just like, ‘This is my dog, man.’ This is my girl. And she was. She was always, always my dog. Kona would follow me everywhere, and she always had eyes on me.”

Cavallari then added that after Kona, she will “never not have” a German Shepherd. She does plan to wait a bit before getting another.