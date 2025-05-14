The ‘Happy Gilmore’ Alligator Has Died

Morris, the alligator best known as the hand-eater in the 1996 sports comedy, Happy Gilmore, passed away earlier this month. The large reptile was 80 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The Colorado Gator Farm, where Morris had lived, announced the news over the weekend in a Facebook post.

“Colorado Gators is sad to report the passing away of our oldest alligator, Morris,” the post reads. “Morris was known for his work in many movies and TV shows from 1975 to 2006, when he retired to live out his days at Colorado Gators.”

Although his exact age remains unknown, Morris was 9 feet long in 1975. Based on his growth rate and tooth loss, the Colorado Gator Farm estimated his age at over 80.

“While we know this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age,” the gator farm added. “RIP Morris.”

The Colorado Gator Farm owner and operator, Jay Young, also spoke about Morris’ life while holding the animal’s head in the post’s video.

“He started acting strange a week ago,” Young explained. “He wasn’t looking at us and wasn’t taking food. I know it’s strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator. To all our animals, we love our cats and dogs, too.”

He then shared, “It’s the worst part of what we do, losing animals. But this isn’t as tragic as some of the things we’ve experienced in the past.”

Young further stated that Morris had a happy time at the gator farm. “He died of old age, and it’s not as tragic as some of the family members we’ve lost here. But that’s part of life. Everything that lives must die.”

The Famous Alligator Was Discovered As An Illegal Pet in a Los Angeles Backyard

According to CBS News Colorado, Morris was initially discovered as an illegal pet in a Los Angeles backyard when he was about 10 to 20 years old.

He went on to have a fantastic film and TV career. Along with appearing in Happy Gilmore, the alligator was in Dr. Dolittle 2, Interview With a Vampire, and Blues Brothers 2000. He also showed up for episodes on Night Court and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

He retired from show business and moved to Colorado in 2006.

The Colorado Gator Farm shared in an update that Morris will be taxidermied so he can “continue to scare children for years to come.”

“It’s what he would have wanted,” the farm added.