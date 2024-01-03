‘The Golden Bachelor’s Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday

The Golden Bachelor runner-up, Leslie Fhima, revealed that she spent her 65th birthday in the hospital due to a “random” surgery. The reality TV star’s birthday fell on December 28th.

“Hey everybody! I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER,” she explained in a now-expired Instagram Story.

The Golden Bachelor star continued that it was “just something so random. Actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old.”

“If you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did,” she added.

Leslie Fhima concluded her post by wishing fans a happy New Year. She shared that she thought she’d be out of the hospital the following day (Monday) after being there since Wednesday morning. The person she’s most excited to get home to? Her dog, of course.

Leslie Fhima Wishes Fans a Happy New Year

“Thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart, for the amazing birthday messages that I received,” Fhima wrote alongside the image of herself with her furry friend. “I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily. Happy 2024!”

As she’ll be recovering from surgery during the event, Leslie likely will not be in attendance at Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, which airs live on ABC on Thursday, January 4.

In a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Theresa said that she would invite Leslie Fhima to their wedding. She wasn’t sure, however, that Leslie would come. As for Gerry, he said he would be comfortable with her in attendance, but the decision was ultimately hers to make.