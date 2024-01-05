‘The Golden Bachelor’: Everything You Missed From Gerry Turner’s Wedding

It’s official, The Golden Bachelor fans! Gerry Turner and his lovely fiancee Theresa Nist are now husband and wife. Here are some details about the highly anticipated televised event.

A little more than a month after The Golden Bachelor finale aired, Turner and Nist exchanged vows at their Southern California wedding with Bachelor Nation favorites in attendance. Among the guests were Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, Jason, and Molly Mesnick, as well as Desiree and Chris Siegfried.

The Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated the ceremony. “Take a few seconds and look into each others’ eyes,” Noles told Gerry and Theresa during the ceremony. “Think about the happiness that you’re feeling in this place, in this moment, really let that feeling register in your heart and your mind. Now may you take on the world together with all your hopes and dreams.”

After the ceremony, fellow contestant Kathy Swarts hosted a “Gold Carpet” as wedding guests arrived.

Turner had a touching moment about The Golden Bachelor experience and finding love in Theresa. “I have a whole new outlook on life because of this journey,” he stated. “And because of this woman. And I’d almost forgotten the really important advice: don’t stop believing!”

Following his speech, the cover band, The Dan Band, performed Journey’s iconic song Don’t Stop Believin.’

Other memorable moments of the wedding were Bradyen Bowers proposing to Christina Mandrell, Wells Adams announcing Turner and Nist’s signature cocktails, The Golden Bachelor finalist Leslie Fhima appearing at the wedding following a health scare, and Charity Lawson announcing her wedding will be taking place in 2025.

Although for the most part, the wedding was a success, there was one major mishap that occurred during the big event. This was when one of Nist’s gown straps snapped.

The First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Exchanges Vows With Theresa Nist

During their ceremony, the first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner finally exchanged vows with the season’s winner, Theresa Nist.

“Right at that moment, I started believing that there could be something between us,” Nist said in her vows. “And I witnessed you being the most wonderful, kind, sensitive human being. Just a man of honor and integrity. And I grew to love you. And I do Gerry, I do love you.”

Nist also said that she is looking forward to starting their lives together. “We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” she continued. “I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all.”

Nist went on to add that she and The Golden Bachelor also have more fun days ahead. Turner started his vows by saying Nist was the woman he couldn’t live without. “I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned that you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend. I’ve learned that you’re a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy.”