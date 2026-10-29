The Current Stevie Wonder Drama, Explained

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder has found himself embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-fiancée over a Los Angeles home.

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The Grammy winner filed a complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 22, according to the documents obtained by People. In the complaint, Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, requested that the court require Carmen Efferson to leave the home.

The complaint alleges that Wonder and Efferson had a verbal agreement allowing her to live in the home. That agreement began back in 1988, but became an issue this summer. Efferson wouldn’t provide inspectors from an insurance company access to the home.

An email from July 27 claims Efferson was informed that inspectors would visit the home on July 30 to “conduct an inspection for the purposes of maintaining insurance coverage on the Property.”

Two days later, Efferson responded to the email, saying that she felt “harassed” and did “not consent” to the inspection. She went so far as to threaten to contact law enforcement.

The next day, she was issued a notice saying she had 30 days to vacate the property.

Efferson has not vacated the property, and now Wonder’s team is calling her continued occupation of the home “malicious.”

His team is also seeking “reasonable attorney fees” and damages.

A source close to Efferson told TMZ that she was shocked by the lawsuit, given their relationship and the fact that she’s lived in the home for almost four decades. However, she never received a deed to the house.

Another source close to the situation told the outlet that the inspection is a matter of safety and security. It’s nothing personal, just a precautionary step taken to ensure the home is properly insured.

Unfortunately, Efferson doesn’t see it that way.

“He’s going to paint this like I am the one who is lying, and there is no talking to this fool,” Efferson said in an interview with the DailyMail, People reported. “I’m so sick of someone like him always getting away with this s—.”

“Nobody wants to say this, but I know that he is a gaslighter and a manipulator,” she added.

According to Efferson, she “didn’t even want the house at first,” but Wonder “kept insisting.”

Efferson has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.