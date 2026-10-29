Singer/Actress Dead at 96: RIP to Peggy King

Peggy King, the singer and actress who became a familiar face on American television during the 1950s, has died at the age of 96.

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She died on October 25, 2026, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to reports. Her publicist, Alan Eicher, announced her death.

King spent decades entertaining audiences with her singing voice, television appearances, and film performances. She gained widespread recognition through her regular appearances on The George Gobel Show, where comedian George Gobel gave her the affectionate nickname “Pretty Perky Peggy King.”

The ‘Pretty Perky Peggy King’ Has Passed

Born on February 16, 1930, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, King developed her musical talents early in life. She graduated from Ravenna High School in Ohio and began singing on radio in Cleveland before pursuing a professional entertainment career.

In 1952, King signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), opening the door to film opportunities. She appeared in Vincente Minnelli’s 1952 musical drama The Bad and the Beautiful, where she sang “Don’t Blame Me.” She later appeared in the 1955 comedy-horror film Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy and the 1957 aviation thriller Zero Hour!

Television brought King some of her greatest professional recognition. Between 1954 and 1957, she regularly appeared on The George Gobel Show, showcasing her vocal abilities to a national audience. Her television credits also included The Bob Hope Show, American Bandstand, The Steve Allen Show, The Jack Benny Program and The Perry Como Show.

King also demonstrated her versatility through guest appearances on dramatic series, including Maverick and Dragnet. In 1955, she earned an Emmy nomination for best female singer. Three years later, she co-hosted the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Her recording career further established her reputation as a popular entertainer. King released successful albums through Columbia Records, including Wish Upon a Star and Girl Meets Boy. Billboard also recognized her as the best new singer for 1955–56.

King received another significant honor in 1960 when she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2010, the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia inducted her into its Hall of Fame.