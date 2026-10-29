‘Daily Show’ Alum Dies in Accident: Kevin Bleyer Was 54

Kevin Bleyer, the Emmy-winning television writer best known for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, has died at the age of 54 following a car accident in Pennsylvania.

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Bleyer died Sunday on a rural road in Millrift, Pennsylvania, near his country home, his family confirmed. His death marks the loss of a talented comedy writer whose work reached audiences through late-night television, bestselling books, and political speeches.

Bleyer was born in Bethesda, Maryland, and grew up in the Seattle area. He attended Stanford University, where he studied communications, and later taught dramatic writing at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Bleyer spent nine years writing for The Daily Show, joining the Comedy Central program in 2005. During his tenure, he helped shape the show’s distinctive political satire under host Jon Stewart. His contributions earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards, which he shared with fellow writers in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

‘The Daily Show’ logo (Credit: Comedy Central)

Before joining The Daily Show, Bleyer worked on several other television programs, including Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher and Dennis Miller. His television credits also included Significant Others, Sleepy Hollow and The Right Stuff.

Kevin Bleyer Also Helped Obama With His Speeches

Beyond television comedy, Bleyer established himself as a skilled speechwriter. He contributed to speeches for former President Barack Obama, including remarks for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinners. He also served as deputy chief speechwriter for former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Bleyer expanded his creative work into publishing. He co-authored Earth: The Book: A Visitor’s Guide to the Human Race with Stewart and other Daily Show colleagues. The book became a bestseller and showcased the same satirical approach that defined his television career.

In 2012, Bleyer published Me the People: One Man’s Selfless Quest to Rewrite the Constitution of the United States of America, which humorously examined the American political system.

Bleyer leaves behind a body of work that connected comedy with political commentary and demonstrated satire’s power to entertain, challenge, and inform audiences.