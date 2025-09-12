The Creepy Way An Alleged Serial Killer Hid His Identity

Murderers wearing ominous white rubber masks isn’t something unique to Halloween movies. A man believed to be connected to numerous break-ins and murders would wear something very creepy to hide his identity.

Rockim Prowell appeared in headlines earlier this year when he was merely fingered for being a serial burglar. Now, however, much more sinister crimes are starting to stir.

On May 7 2021, Fox 11 reported that Rockin Prowell had been pulled over by police during a traffic stop. His car connected him to a string of burglaries throughout the Beverly Hills area. He had been invading homes and stealing flat-screen TVs since 2020.

According to the New York Post in an update on September 8 2025, Prowell has been connected to over 30 break-ins.

Police were likely hesitant to charge the man right away, however. The footage they had of the intruder appeared to be of a young white man. Not a 30-year-old black man.

Inside his car, however, they found the creepy way he had transformed into the man on their security footage.

A white rubber mask with a head of hair on the top.

Burglar Now A Suspected Serial Killer

In case this couldn’t get any creepier, the man who wore a white rubber mask to conceal his identity is now also being connected with numerous murders.

The Post has reported that prosecutors have charged Prowell with robbing and killing two men he met on a dating site. He killed Miguel Angel King, 51, in 2021, and Robert Gutierrez, 53, in 2023.

King was reportedly found shot dead in the Angeles National Forest. Gutierrez’s body, however, was never found. However, his car was recovered in Prowell’s garage.

He further allegedly robbed and tortured another man, Jordan Andrews, 40, in February. Prowell beat Andrews with a baseball bat before he managed to escape. But not before Prowell struck him with his car, which broke his leg.

It is unclear if he donned the Michael Myers-esque mask for these atrocious acts also.

Prowell is being held on a $2 million bail.