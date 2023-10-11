The Co-Stars of ‘The Talk’ Are Begging Jerry O’Connell To Behave Himself After His Latest On-Air Stunt

Jerry O’Connell channels his inner daredevil and pulls off a risky stunt on live television

At first, the hosts of The Talk were having a normal segment. That quickly changed when actor and co-host Jerry O’Connell got a little too riled up from the conversation and did something that no one was expecting.

On October 9th, Amanda Kloots shared how she had always wanted to go to a frat party.

“I have never gone to a frat party. We do need this to happen, it is a bucket list goal of mine.”

O’Connell replied enthusiastically by saying: “There’s a lot of beer and vomit and stuff at a frat party.” He then cracked a joke with Kloots and suggested that the co-host should “aim higher.”

Kloots protested by saying, “It’s just like a life thing that I wanted to check off that I never got to check off!”

O’Connell then said, “How about this—let’s make sure that Amanda does a keg stand at some point.” His suggestion ignited a wave of cheers and applause from the crowd.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn on the show.

O’Connell, seemingly egged on by the cheers from the audience, boldly repositioned himself in his chair so that he was standing on his head, his legs flailing wildly in the air.

Co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila began pleading with O’Connell.

“No, no, no, no! No, Jerry!” she exclaimed.

Co-host Natalie Morales didn’t seem all that fazed by O’Connell’s antics. She gestured at the actor with her cue cards before saying, “I told you he’d go climbing on the furniture. We’re not even five minutes into the show.”

The moment was over a lot sooner before it started. A red-faced O’Connell casually returned to sitting normally in his seat, the crowd still cheering in the background.

One thing is certain: There isn’t one shameful bone in Jerry O’Connell’s body!