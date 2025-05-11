‘The Challenge’ Star Cara Maria Sorbello Shares Heartbreaking News

Following a months-long absence from social media, The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello reveals the heartbreaking reason behind her online hiatus.

In her latest Instagram post, the MTV reality star revealed her mother had passed away on Apr. 1. “I have been MIA on here for the last few months because I was in Massachusetts taking care of her and then dealing with the aftermath,” Sorbello said.

She then wrote, “For anyone who says they want to do something for me during this time, I humbly ask you to say an extra prayer for my Mama and/or donate to St. Jude’s Hospital in honor of my Mama Rhonda. She always donated to them and supported what they do.”

Sorbello further expressed her appreciation for those who have supported her during this difficult time. “I am okay,” she also reassured. Don’t worry about me. Being an only child, this was the biggest challenge I have ever had to face… but Uncle Hunna, Uncle TT, Auntie Karen, and Auntie Cheryl were by my side every step of the way. I couldn’t have made it through everything without them.”

She also reassured her social media followers that she would be back to posting “all the things and adventures” that make her happy. “I also have some beautiful stories of the signs from heaven my mama left for me,” she added. So I will be sharing those, too.”

Cara Maria Sorbello Previously Battled Uterine Fibroids

The loss of her mother comes just months after Cara Maria Sorbello announced she battled uterine fibroids from November 2023 to January 2025.

The two-time The Challenge winner revealed she sought help after her doctor told her uterus had stretched as if she were four months pregnant.

“Now 16cm down to 9cm with UFE,” she explained with a video of her progress. “It may not seem like a lot, but watch to the end to see what it looks like. Symptoms are gone and my uterus has been saved.”

She further shared that there are options out there for women other than a hysterectomy or surgery. “Talk to your doc if you feel something is off with your body and demand answers,” she advised. “Get a second opinion if you have to. Radiologists perform UFE. Surgeons cut. Do whats best for you and your situation and don’t wait to see help.”

Cara Maria pointed out that she waited a long time for insurance and “other things,” so it kept growing while she looked into options. “Do something as soon as you feel something isn’t right,” she added. “Good luck, women, and thank you to all who recommended UFE in my comments. I was headed for surgery til you showed me another path.”