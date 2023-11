The Cast Of ‘Hunger Games’ Now– 11 Years Later

11 years can really change someone! Let’s see these 11 cast members of Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen

LIONSGATE// Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark

LIONSGATE// X

Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne

LIONSGATE//X

Willow Shields as Primrose Everdeen

LIONSGATE//Instagram

Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket

LIONSGATE// Instagram

Lenny Kravitz as Cinna

LIONSGATE// Instagram

Donald Sutherland as President Snow

LIONSGATE// Paramount+

Alexander Ludwig as Cato

LIONSGATE// Instagram

Amandla Stenberg as Rue

starwarsnewsnet//Collider

Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman

LIONSGATE// PHOTO: NEIL MOCKFORD/FILMMAGIC



Isabelle Fuhrman as Clove