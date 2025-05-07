The Bold Place A Thief Tried To Hide After Stabbing Cop

Police in Suffolk County have arrested an alleged thief who tried to hide from officers after reportedly stabbing one in the leg.

The Suffolk County Police Department posted a press release along with body cam footage of the incident. SCPD dispatched officers to Gibbs Road in Amity Harbor after receiving an “anonymous call” about a suspect attempting to steal items from parked cars. The incident happened just after midnight, at 12:26 AM.

When officers arrived, they quickly located and arrested a 19-year-old suspect. A second suspect reportedly fled the scene. According to the New York Post, the 19-year-old is allegedly Marcello Martinez. His accomplice is Steven Vazquez, 22.

Officers eventually located Vasquez, who found an inspired hiding spot underneath a parked vehicle. As officers approached, the suspect tried to escape, attacking law enforcement with a knife in the process. The press release explains that the man ‘stabbed an officer in the right thigh and slashed him in the face.’ Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina elaborated that the officer was stabbed in the groin.

The injured officer reportedly required a tourniquet on his injured leg. Emergency services transported him to a local hospital after the incident, where he was treated and has since been released.

The Suffolk County Police Department Released Body Cam Footage Of The Incident. The video caught at the scene doesn’t show officers apprehending the suspects. However, it does show the injured officer exclaiming, “I think I gotta throw a tourniquet on.” A female officer provides him with assistance.

Authorities Are Charging Both Men With Multiple Offenses

Catalina explains that the pair is facing multiple charges, including “Assault One, Assault Two, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, and Grand Larceny.” He also highlights that officers regularly face incidents like this. “The dangers are apparent, and this is what they deal with every day.” He said. “They are out there at, y’know, midnight, trying to keep people safe,” he added.

Per the New York Post, Vasquez faces a charge of possession of a criminal weapon and other offenses. Martinez was also charged with possession of burglar’s tools and criminal possession of stolen property.