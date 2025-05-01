Original Guitarist for Iconic Metal Band Fatally Shot in Police Standoff

Brian Montana, a founding guitarist of the classic metal band Possessed, was killed in a shootout with police in Southern San Francisco.

According to The Daily Journal, Montana allegedly found himself embroiled in a dispute with his neighbor on Monday. Authorities reported that the conflict stemmed from Montana’s frustration over tree branches and leaves from the neighbor’s property falling into his yard.

The police were alerted after receiving reports that Montana had threatened his neighbor with a firearm. Upon arrival, they discovered the situation had intensified, as Montana was allegedly actively firing multiple weapons at the neighbor’s house. The escalating danger prompted authorities to call for backup.

From his driveway, Montana reportedly opened fire on the police, using nearby vehicles and landscaping for cover. However, he was ultimately shot and killed at the scene. The musician was 60 years old.

Meanwhile, the neighbor was taken to the hospital with a graze wound from the shootout.

“On the shooter’s side, there was some alcohol involved,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said, per The Daily Journal. “His death is a tragedy, but it’s fortunate that nobody else was hit or injured more seriously.”

Authorities disclosed Montana’s identity the next day, on April 29.

Montana Spent Formative Years with the Legendary Metal Band

According to Metal Addicts, in 1983, Montana became an early member of Possessed after responding to an ad posted in the Bay Area by the band’s founders, Mike Torrao and Mike Sus. He contributed to their 1984 demo, Death Metal, showcasing his talent during the band’s formative years. However, his time with Possessed was short-lived, as he departed later that same year.

“After I joined the band, yes, we hung out together a lot. I was the original guitarist besides Torrao, so when I joined, we were still just a garage band. [We] didn’t even have our first gig yet. After we started playing the clubs, we bonded more and had a lot more fun with it,” Montana recalled to Voices From the Darkside.

“I left the band because Torrao had a terrible attitude problem and wouldn’t stop ragging at me,” Montana added. “[Torrao] was like some senile old lady that just wouldn’t shut up. He had a problem with my image; he didn’t think I was evil enough or something. He was always ragging on me to wear an upside-down crucifix and be satanic.”

In 1986, he launched a project called Abnormal, though it disbanded soon after.

