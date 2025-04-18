US Citizen Shot Dead After Stabbing Passengers, Attempting to Hijack Plane in Belize

A U.S. citizen was shot and killed after allegedly hijacking a small plane in Belize at knifepoint and stabbing three passengers on board.

On April 17, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, 49, hijacked a Tropic Air Belize plane, according to officials, per ABC News. The incident occurred during a flight from Corozal to San Pedro, with 14 passengers onboard.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Taylor reportedly assumed control of the plane prior to takeoff, requesting additional fuel to facilitate his departure from Belize. Despite this, the aircraft circled in the air for several hours before eventually landing safely at Ladyville Airport.

During the flight, Taylor reportedly stabbed two passengers, Fitzgerald Brown and Jair Castañeda, as well as the pilot, Howell Grange. Upon landing, a passenger with a licensed firearm intervened, shooting Taylor to prevent further harm.

The injured passengers and pilot survived the incident but were airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Taylor was also transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Per Reuters, Taylor was a military veteran and former football coach at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri. The outlet reported that he was denied entry into the country over the weekend. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding how he managed to enter Belize, according to police.

Authorities Praise ‘Heroic’ Pilot of Belize Plane Hijacking

During a Thursday press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described the incident as “horrifying.”

“We are grateful. I think all of us are, that that did not turn into a mass casualty event with, I believe, over a dozen people on the plane. Clearly, we know a few details. We don’t know much more,” Bruce admitted.

At a separate press conference per ABC News, Belize’s Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said the incident “is something that is going to be discussed intensively at the next national security council meeting.”

Williams also praised the pilot for performing exceptionally well under such a dangerous situation.

Tropic Air Belize CEO Maximillian Greif agreed with Williams, describing the pilot’s actions as “heroic,” according to ABC News.

“Our pilots undergo rigorous training to respond effectively and efficiently to any situation, and today we pause to recognize the bravery, skill, and leadership that brought our aircraft home safely,” Greif said, adding that the company is offering “all available support” to the injured passengers.