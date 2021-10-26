The Best Ginger Ale Brands, Ranked

For many of us, ginger ale was that soothing, bubbly beverage we sipped on as a kid when we had an upset stomach. It may also have been the fizzy drink we turned to when nursing Sunday morning hangovers as a young adult. But for all its tummy taming properties, this distinct soft drink—which has been around for centuries—is also just delicious. Fortunately for fans of this caffeine-free soda, there are a ton of different brands and formulations to choose from. What are the best ginger ales around today? Here’s a list of our top six favorites.

6. Schweppes Ginger Ale

A ginger ale OG, Schweppes is a tried and true carbonated beverage brand that was founded all the way back in 1783. According to the brand’s official website, consumers referred to Schweppes products as “lightning in a bottle” because they were the first bottled beverages of their kind to properly retain carbonation. While the brand’s first fizzy offering was tonic water, it debuted its distinctive ginger ale flavor in 1870 to much acclaim.

Flavorful and highly carbonated, Schweppes ginger ale is on the sweet side and perfect for satisfying sugar cravings. It has 120 calories per can, along with 33 grams of sugar, 60 milligrams of sodium, and 33 grams of total carbs.

5. Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

If you’re taking a break from booze and looking for a ginger ale brand to replace your favorite cocktail or beer, Reed’s Real Ginger Ale is a perfect choice. It has a unique, twangy taste that gives it just the right amount of kick (there are 17 grams of pressed organic ginger in every bottle!). It’s also 100% natural, small-batch brewed with sparkling filtered water and sweetened with pure cane sugar, which helps give it its artisanal taste.

Each bottle of Reed’s Real Ginger Ale has 140 calories, 40 milligrams of sodium, 33 grams of sugar, and 35 grams of total carbs.

4. GuS Ginger Ale

Short for Grown-Up Soda, the GuS beverage company is a family-owned operation that’s been in business since 2003. Its ginger ale flavor is spicy and dry, ideal for drinkers who prefer a not-so-sweet ginger-infused beverage. It’s made with real ginger root extract and other natural flavors, along with pure can sugar and purified sparkling water.

At just 90 calories a bottle, GuS Ginger Ale is an excellent option for those who are mindful of their intake but don’t want to resort to a diet drink. It also has just 10 milligrams of sodium, 33 grams of sugar, and 22 grams of total carbs.

3. Seagram’s Ginger Ale

Like Schweppes, Seagram’s is an old-school beverage brand that’s well-known for its ginger ale. It has a somewhat subdued taste that makes it an ideal mixer for spirits while still being crisp and flavorful enough to drink on its own. It’s also not too sweet and has a subtle hint of citrus.

Made with real ginger, Seagram’s Ginger Ale has 130 calories, 40 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of sugar, and 35 grams of total carbs per serving.

2. Q Ginger Ale

Small-batch made in Brooklyn, NY, this craft ginger ale is sweetened with organic agave nectar instead of high-fructose corn syrup or bleached sugar. It also features interesting ingredients such as rose oil, coriander, cardamom, and orange peel to give its fresh ginger flavor spiciness and depth. Bursting with taste, Q Ginger Ale is perfect for hard-core ginger fans looking for a little bit of bite in their beverage.

Certified non-GMO and made with all-natural ingredients, Q Ginger Ale is a bit of an indulgence as far as calories are concerned—each bottle has 240. But the taste is certainly worth it. It also has 60 milligrams of sodium, 56 grams of sugar, and 60 grams of total carbs.

1. Canada Dry Ginger Ale

This classic ginger ale has been a crowd-pleaser since 1904. According to the brand’s website, its popularity soared in the 1920s during Prohibition because its crisp taste helped cut the bitter taste of the era’s harsh, bootlegged liquors. Today, it’s simply a great-tasting fizzy drink that checks off all the boxes—it’s crisp, refreshing, and bubbly, with a ginger flavor that’s not overwhelming but noticeable and delicious enough to please any lover of the tangy root. And if it doesn’t have enough of a kick for you, you can try the brand’s Bold version, which has plenty of a gingery bite (and isn’t for the faint of heart!).

A supermarket staple, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is easy to find, easy to drink, and makes an excellent mixer for cocktails. Each serving has 140 calories, 50 milligrams of sodium, 35 grams of sugar, and 36 grams of total carbs.