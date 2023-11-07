The Best Celeb Mugshots: From Paris Hilton To Donald Trump

Busted! Check out these famous celebrity mug shots and the stories behind them

Lindsay Lohan

(Image: LASD)

Back in 2010, the singer-songwriter found herself in hot water when her court-ordered drug test lit up like a neon sign, exposing her cocaine use while on probation.

David Bowie

Instagram

Iconic musician David Bowie found himself in a legal bind in March 1976, when he was apprehended in upstate New York on a felony charge of marijuana possession.

Flavor Flav

PHOTO: HENDERSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Public Enemy rapper and former host of reality dating show, The Flavor of Love was arrested in October 2021 after a domestic violence dispute. As per a statement from the Henderson City Attorney, Flavor Flav was accused of forcefully grabbing a woman, prodding her in the face, before flinging her to the ground.

Bill Gates

Instagram

In 1977, Bill Gates was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for running a stop sign and driving without a license. The co-founder of Microsoft was 21-years-old at the time.

Shia LaBeouf

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff



The Transformers actor was arrested in July 2017 for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and being drunk in public. He was later released after posting a $7,000 bond.

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: City of Atlanta Department of Corrections via WireImage.com



In April 2013, Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, were arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. Toth was pulled over for suspected DUI, and Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct when she got out of the car against the arresting officer’s orders.

Paris Hilton

(Image: AFP/Getty Images)

The singer-songer writer and fashion designer was taken into custody in Las Vegas in 2010 on allegations of cocaine possession, but was subsequently released shortly thereafter. Paris Hilton was also arrested in 2007 after she was caught violating her probation by repeatedly driving with a suspended license.

Mel Gibson

PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE EL SEGUNDO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The 55-year-old Academy Award winner faced allegations of assaulting his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva during a January 2010 altercation. Law enforcement described Mel Gibson as “cooperative” during the booking.

Tiffany Haddish

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

The Girls Trip star found herself in a DUI arrest when she was discovered dozing behind the wheel while under the influence of marijuana. According to Daily Mail, Haddish claims that she smiled in the picture because she had planned to turn her mug shot into an NFT.

Donald Trump

(Image: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

The former U.S. President was officially charged with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He was booked at Fulton County jail in August 2023 but released immediately after.

Bruno Mars

(Image: WireImage)

In 2010, the pop star was arrested in Las Vegas for having 2.6 grams of cocaine.