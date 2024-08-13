‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Lead Revealed, Sparks Mixed Reaction From Fans



It’s official! ABC’s The Bachelor has its new leading man for season 29 and… it’s Grant Ellis! The news came shortly after his emotional The Bachelorette exit on Monday, Aug. 12.

Current The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran eliminated Ellis along with Spencer Conley and Sam McKinnley during the Aug. 12 episode. Tran said “goodbye” to Ellis after he told her he was falling in love with her.

“I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough,” Ellis stated to the cameras. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

The soon-to-be Season 29 The Bachelor then stated he wanted to have a family, be happy, and have a wife. “I want to be in love, I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return.

He continued by noting, “I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

Along with Ellis, Conley also took his dismissal from the show hard. “Jenn’s the first person I’ve met since my last breakup where I’ve seen the path towards an engagement and losing that stings,” Conley explained. “It’s just every time, it just doesn’t work out. I don’t know what to do.”

He then called his mom and said, “I just want my person.”

Meanwhile, when it came to McKinney’s departure, the contestant tried to sway Tran to believe there was more than just a physical connection between them. He declared his love for her, and she didn’t take it well.

“I can’t do this,” Tran told McKinney, who received the first impression rose of the season. “I can’t sit here with someone who says that they love me but doesn’t even really want to get to know me and understand me and see me.”

Grant Ellis Speaks Out After Being Named ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Star

Meanwhile, Grant Ellis made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss being The Bachelor season 29 star.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding,” he explained. “Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate, and somebody who’s loving. I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off; it’s going to be so fun and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

ABC Entertainment stated in a press release that Ellis is “eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections.” He also “hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”