‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran Named New Lead, Sparks Major Debate Among Fans

Following the news that Jenn Tran was named the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the Internet had some thoughts about the selection.

The 25-year-old physician’s assistant student is from Miami, Florida. She was dubbed the first-ever Asian star of the Bachelor franchise.

Along with host Jesse Palmer, former The Bachelorette Charity Lawson made the official announcement during last night’s After the Final Rose special. “I’m overwhelmed, it’s crazy,” Tran gushed about the news. “It feels so surreal to be sitting here.”

Tran then stated she feels “so, so grateful” to be the first Asian lead in the Bachelor franchise. “Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV,” she continued.

“Now, to be here today… Being like, ‘I am going to be the main character in my story.’ I can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I can impact.”

Jenn Tran was one of the frontrunners during Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, Graziadei ended up sending her home the week before hometown dates.

Bachelor Nation Can’t Agree on Jenn Tran

Fans of the show quickly turned to social media to share their thoughts about The Bachelorette pick.

All of America waited three hours for the bachelor franchise to play us and not give us Maria as the next bachelorette😤

#TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/K04jdtkEpi — Sarah (@SarahFoundos) March 26, 2024

“So excited for Jenn Tran!” one fan wrote. “I’ve watched [The Bachelorette] since its first season and never thought I’d see the day we’d get an Asian American lead! It was so moving to see the whole bar in Brooklyn explode with surprise. Thrilled for you, sister!”

Hey #BachelorNation I understand that yall wanted Maria, but Jen is a treasure. Don’t go pitting women against each other now. Jen is going to make a phenomenal Bachelorette. #TheBachelor #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/6d3GwqPbH4 — Camp Reality Pod (@camprealitypod) March 26, 2024

Another fan added, “If you’re disappointed with [The Bachelorette] pick, just remember Hannah Brown was also not everyone’s first choice and yet gave us one of the greatest seasons in this franchise. I [stand] with Jenn Tran.”

Jenn Tran Says ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Helped Strengthen Relationship With Her Mother

Also during After the Final Rose special, The Bachelorette lead Jenn Tran opened up about how The Bachelor franchise has impacted her life significantly already.

Tran said The Bachelor helped strengthen the relationship between her and her mother. “She’s never really seen me as, like, a full adult,” Tran explained.

“But watching me on TV and watching me fall in love, she’s really seen me grow into my own, and it’s been monumental for our relationship.”

Tran also gushed about her mother, who came to America from Vietnam and raised Jenn and her siblings after Jenn’s father left. “She’s the woman I want to be when I grow up,” Jenn noted. “She honestly just means everything to me.”