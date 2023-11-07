That One Grandpa Who Ate A Quart Of Paint Thinking It Was Yogurt Has Died

His granddaughter announced that he passed away in June at the age of 91.

Who can forget the cheeky yogurt lover that went by the name “Bobby”?

Back in February 2019, Bobby’s granddaughter, Alex Stein, posted a photo of her grandfather with paint smeared all over his mouth. The hungry granddad apparently made the amusing mistake of consuming over half a liter of the oddly enticing mint-green substance.

Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt pic.twitter.com/wzDfDpQgWB — Alex Stein (@alexsteinnn) February 22, 2019

However, on Thursday, November 2nd, Stein shared the heartbreaking news that Bobby died over the summer.

“Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday. For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“And though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather,” Stein added.

Instagram

Heartfelt tributes continue to flood the internet for ‘Paint-Eating Grandpa’ as fans worldwide grieve the loss of the retired psychiatrist and celebrate the joy he brought into their lives.

“Pouring one out for you Bobby,” one Instagram user commented.

“Rest in peace beautiful man. Genuinely always felt better after watching y’all’s videos. Thank you for the giggles and joy Bobby,” another heartbroken fan added.

Bobby, as Alex told the Daily Mail, was a self-proclaimed yogurt aficionado, who gobbled nearly seven liters of the creamy goodness every week. So, it came as no shock four years ago when the New Yorker mistook a new flavor of his cherished brand, “Dannon.”

Fortunately, Bobby and his internal well-being seemed to be in perfect condition after the peculiar snack.

“Update: his stomach’s completely unfazed,” Stein added to the thread four days later.

X

Bobby’s personality was like a ray of sunshine for countless viewers. May he rest in peace.