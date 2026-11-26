Thanksgiving 2026 is one for the books for a lot of Americans — and not for good reason.

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Weather woes around the U.S. continue. After officials postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday because of weather concerns, it appears they were right. The Northeast is getting lots of bad weather, which is causing massive blackouts.

PowerOutage.com, a reputable “situational awareness tool during outage events,” lists more than 810,000 U.S. addresses as being without power. There’s no exact measurement of the individual people affected in those areas, of course, but that’s gonna mean millions are without power on Thanksgiving.

As of press time, the states with the most addresses affected are Virginia (193,915), Maryland (175,748), Pennsylvania (131,229) and Missouri (123,890). Other states dealing with large-scale outages include New Jersey, North Carolina, Delaware, and Illinois.

Outages continue to grow, with over 600k customers out across the continental US. 164k customers out in Missouri and Illinois, primarily due to wet snow. Over 382k out across eastern states, with 217k out in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/uYxv5YbDVH — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) November 26, 2026

Wild weather is also affecting states like New York, which is dealing with high-speed winds that pushed the parade back, and Tennessee, which is facing an unexpected wave of snow. (I’m staring at some huge flakes coming down in Nashville right now as I type this up!)

Oh, and an expert just measured an earthquake near Baja, California. (Maybe the turkeys have cast a revenge curse on us all this year; who knows!)

While millions try to adjust their Thanksgiving plans, be sure to stay safe! Find warmth if you’re dealing with cold weather and avoid travel if you’re dealing with treacherous downpours.

Regardless, enjoy time with your loved ones! Happy Thanksgiving!