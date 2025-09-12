Texas Teen, 16, Accused Of Stabbing His Father To Death And Stealing His Truck, Leading To Police Chase

A 16-year-old Texas boy is accused of stabbing his father, Willie Washington, to death in his home in Pearland. Allegedly, the teenager took off with his father’s truck, leading to a pursuit that ended with a crash.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Pearland Police Department (PPD), the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 9. At around 6:24 a.m., PPD officers responded to a Sundown Drive residence to investigate a death.

Upon arrival, police officers found the body of 43-year-old Washington inside one of the residence’s bedrooms. He had sustained multiple stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As per KHOU, an unidentified family member had found Washington dead and called the police.

At the time, the police noted that the victim’s truck was missing. However, by using a license plate reader system, the PPD found that the truck was in Houston. After locating the truck and attempting a traffic stop, the driver fled. This initiated a pursuit that ended shortly after when the truck crashed near Almeda.

Teenage Boy Arrested, Charged

Surveillance video shared by KHOU shows the truck spinning out of control and stopping in a grassy area. The teenager is shown trying to flee on foot, with police patrol cars following him. Shortly after, however, the teenager was promptly apprehended by police officers.

The driver was taken into custody. Police learned that the 16-year-old was, shockingly, the son of Willie Washington. After evidence was collected and probable cause was established, he was charged with first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family member. He is currently being held at the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Neighbors talked with KHOU and detailed that the residents of the Sundown Drive house had moved weeks before the fatal stabbing.

“This neighborhood is always quiet since the last 20 years,” neighbor Jason Song told the outlet. “I never heard of any of these houses was broken into or nothing like that.”

Authorities have not released the name of the 16-year-old. If convicted, according to Varghese Summersett, the teenager could face up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.