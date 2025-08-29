Texas 18-Year-Old Burying Pet Guinea Pig Shot By Neighbor: Police

A Texas 18-year-old, Emmanuel Menchaca, was burying his pet guinea pig when he was struck by at least three bullets. His neighbor, John Martin Dixon, is accused of shooting at Menchaca, with authorities still trying to figure out why.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 17. Officers with the Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to a Blegard Street residence after receiving a shooting in progress report.

Upon arrival, officers found Menchaca having suffered at least three gunshot wounds, one of them in the back. A second victim, Menchaca’s younger brother, was also shot at, as per police, but he wasn’t struck by gunfire.

HPD officers learned from the two Menchaca brothers that Emmanuel was, at the time, burying his pet guinea pig in his home’s backyard. The animal had just recently died, and they were paying their respects. However, as they returned to their home, they were allegedly shot at by Dixon.

In a horrifying moment, the younger Menchaca brother sheltered himself from the incoming bullets. All the while, he observed how his older brother was hit by them, in a moment he “didn’t understand” and left him shocked, as per the complaint.

Both Menchaca brothers managed to get back inside and tell their parents what had occurred.

Arrested And Charged

As per the outlet, it took weeks before John Martin Dixon was charged. His father, John Morgan Dixon, told officers that the firearm used to carry out the alleged shooting was previously used to shoot at a snake and a possum earlier that day. The elder Dixon even told police, according to the complaint, that the gun was stored in his room, underneath a flashlight.

After being placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List after charges were filed against him in early August, John Martin Dixon was arrested on Monday, August 25. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

These charges were, however, criticized by the boys’ mother, Andrea Menchaca. She told KTRK that she “would’ve preferred a higher charge.”

A GoFundMe was set up to cover Emmanuel’s medical expenses. The 18-year-old spent 17 days hospitalized and is on a path of recovery.

“He is a hardworking young man who, in his free time, enjoys playing soccer with his friends, going to the gym, and eating Raising Cane’s!” Andrea wrote in the fundraiser. “Our son is such a loving, selfless, and goofy person who absolutely loves animals.”