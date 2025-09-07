Texas Mother Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Son To Death, Allegedly Told Husband: ‘This Is What You Want’

A Texas mother, 50-year-old Wilma Jamitza Medina, is accused of stabbing her 9-year-old son to death. When the boy’s father found the violent scene, Medina allegedly told him, “This is what you want.”

According to a Universal City Police Department (UCPD) release, the incident occurred on September 3, 2025. At around 5 a.m., UCPD officers responded to a Zodiac Drive residence following a stabbing report.

Upon arrival, police officers were met by the caller, who led them to the bloody scene. A 9-year-old boy, David, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the house. The child, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospìtal.

A suspect, later identified as Medina, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

‘This Is What You Wanted’

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT details the grim and disturbing details of the 9-year-old’s death. The boy’s father, identified as China Grove police officer Eseosa Ehanire, told police that he had returned home after his night shift.

While in a restroom, Ehanire heard noises coming from a living room TV. As he went to the living room, however, Ehanire heard screaming coming from David’s bedroom, the affidavit added.

David’s bedroom was locked, and when Ehanire finally broke into the room, he allegedly found David lying on top of Medina, who was carrying a knife, in a pool of blood. Medina stabbed herself in the chest while holding David, and after Ehanire gained control of the knife, told her husband, “This is what you want,” the affidavit alleged.

David suffered multiple stab wounds to both sides of his neck.

As police officers arrived at the scene, they found Ehanire holding onto Medina’s legs. While officers secured the residence, Medina, somehow, allegedly grabbed a knife found in a bathroom and stabbed herself in the leg,

Wilma Jamitza Medina was hospitalized and was then booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday, September 4. She is charged with capital murder and is being held on a $600,000 bond.

“Crimes like this shock your conscience, rock you to your core,” Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemes said during a press conference. “You can’t unsee some of the stuff that you see, and you can’t understand why it would happen.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.