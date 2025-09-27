Texas Man Got Arrested And Released Following Domestic Violence Incident. Days Later, He Killed His Wife: Police

A 55-year-old Texas man, Frederick Spears, is accused of murdering his estranged wife by stabbing her to death. Days before he allegedly killed 53-year-old Mary Spears, he was arrested and released for a domestic violence incident.

According to a news release issued by the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred on September 22. At the time, APD officers were dispatched to a Shortleaf Pine Drive residence following a stabbing report.

Upon arrival, Mary Spears was found unresponsive in the home’s backyard, having suffered multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased.

A day later, on September 23, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Frederick Spears. As they approached him, Spears reportedly stabbed himself with a knife multiple times. After firing less lethal rounds, using tasers, and a GPPD K9, Spears dropped his knife and was taken into custody. He is currently recovering from his self-inflicted wounds.

During their investigation, the APD found out that Frederick and Mary Spears had been married for years before they became estranged. However, they were not strangers to the APD, as police officers had visited their home just days before Mary’s death.

Previous Arrest And Release

On September 17, APD officers responded to the residence on Shortleaf Pine Drive after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. It is alleged that Spears got into a heated argument with a family member, identified as his stepson, Ashton Spears, by WFAA, and used knives to threaten him.

Spears was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on aggravated assault family violence charges, the APD said. The very next day, on September 18, he was released from custody after posting bond.

Frederick Spears was barred from contacting his family members or visiting Mary’s residence, as an emergency protective order was issued. Despite this, an APD officer took him to the house, triggering an argument between him and his family members. The said officers would then instruct him to leave the residence.

The APD acknowledged the mistake and stated that it’s conducting a “comprehensive administrative review.”

Frederick Spears was charged with one count of murder.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.