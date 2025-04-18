Texas Man Claims Alien Involvement After Gruesome Fatal Attack on Father

A Texas man reportedly killed and disemboweled his father, later telling police he believed aliens had taken his father’s organs.

Jaime Adrian Contreras, 39, was arrested on April 14 following the discovery of his father, 74-year-old Victor Gerardo Contreras, deceased in their shared Texas home, according to the El Paso Police Department, per local outlet KTSM.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, another son made the grim discovery after arriving at the El Paso residence for a wellness check. He had not heard from his father in weeks and was alarmed by the unmistakable odor of “rotting flesh” coming from the home.

Upon entering, the son discovered a blood-soaked sheet lying on the floor. Lifting it, he uncovered his father’s “bloated” body, marked by visible head trauma, according to the documents.

The son noticed that his father’s Jeep Wrangler was missing and sent several messages to his brother. However, he received no response, according to KTSM.

Per the documents, further investigation revealed the victim had suffered a slit throat and multiple stab wounds to the neck. He had also been disemboweled. Detectives executing a search warrant also discovered blood spattered throughout the residence, suggesting evidence of a possible struggle.

Contreras and his father’s Jeep were found near Hueco Tanks State Park. He was discovered with a swollen hand and a deep cut on his right pinky finger. He claimed the injuries were the result of “battling,” according to KTSM.

Texas Man reportedly Told Police His Father was ‘in Heaven’ and Aliens Harvested His Organs

According to the documents, the Texas man told officers he was “in heaven” when questioned about his father. He also claimed that an alien had harvested his father’s organs just a few days earlier.

A relative later informed detectives that she had spoken to the victim twice on April 5. During their first conversation, he mentioned that Contreras was “acting crazy again,” had been “threatening him,” and had killed his pets, leading him to contact the police. In a follow-up call, he assured her that the situation had been resolved, according to the report.

According to court documents, a neighbor observed Contreras behaving erratically and shouting on the street.

In 2023, officers responded to a residence where, according to court documents, Contreras claimed he believed his father was an alien. The report also noted that he was seen wandering the neighborhood while holding a decapitated rabbit.

He is currently detained at the El Paso County Jail with a bond set at $2 million.