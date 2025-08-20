Maine Teen Allegedly Tried To Kill Grandma Because The ‘Grim Reaper’ Told Him To

A Maine teen, 19-year-old Ethan William Herbert, is accused of trying to kill his grandmother with a hatchet. Allegedly, he told the police that the “Grim Reaper” had told him to.

According to a press release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17. At around 6:40 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a Pushaw Road residence in Glenburn after receiving an assault report. While en route to the scene, deputies learned that the victim had been stabbed.

An investigation carried out by deputies alleged that Herbert had used a hatchet to strike his 59-year-old grandmother. While she was transported to a local hospital, having suffered serious injuries, Herbert had already fled the scene before police arrived.

He, however, was found on a nearby roadway. Ethan William Herbert is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, and attempted murder.

‘Grim Reaper’

A police report obtained by The Main Wire revealed that Ethan Herbert had allegedly claimed that he was ordered to kill his grandmother by the “Grim Reaper.”

Herbert was reportedly banned from his grandparents’ house before the incident. However, he arrived at the house and was fighting with his grandfather before the alleged assault. When the grandmother attempted to stop the fight, Herbert allegedly swung the hatchet “at her head and arms,” as per the police report.

Allegedly, Herbert said during the attack, “I’m sorry, grammie, but I have to.”

The grandmother’s injuries were so serious that doctors had to remove a part of her skull, according to the outlet. As per Bangor Daily News, she needed six to eight stitches above her right eye.

When police spoke with the 19-year-old, he allegedly told them that the Grim Reaper had ordered the attack, and that he was told to “just do it, kill her, put her out of her misery.” Additionally, Herbert allegedly told police he had smoked methamphetamine and was off his auditory hallucination medication.

Herbert is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on a $15,000 bail. The grandmother has since been released from the hospital and is back home.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.