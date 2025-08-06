Texas Daycare Owner Accused Of Leaving 5 Of Her Clients’ Children In Hot Car While Shopping

A 32-year-old Texas woman, Domonique Wilson, a daycare owner, is accused of leaving five of her clients’ children in a hot car while she went shopping. Allegedly, Wilson brought her children with her inside the store, leaving the rest behind.

According to court filings obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Friday, August 1. At around noon, Wilson drove to a Houston Kroger with five of her clients’ children and two of her own. Upon arrival, she allegedly left the five children in her car in 91-degree weather.

The children allegedly left in the hot car were an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 10-month-old. As reported by KHOU, one Kroger employee noticed the children inside the car and grabbed two of them. Then, she rushed them inside the store.

“I came across the cop and I saw the Kroger manager running with two kids, one on her arm and another one in a carrier, running, screaming for the officer, ‘I just found these two kids in the car with no AC on,'” one witness told the outlet.

Daycare Owner Charged

According to the witness, Wilson allegedly claimed at the time that the children were hers and that the AC was on in the car. However, the witness added that the Kroger manager “kept insisting it wasn’t on” and that “the babies were sweating.”

“I’m happy because it could’ve been worse,” the witness added. “I’m really glad the manager took action and she took those babies out.”

Online records cited by Law & Crime show that Domonique Wilson runs a daycare called “My Little Angels” at her Stone Street home. She is licensed and had no complaints prior to the incident. The daycare’s latest inspection was done in April 2025, and no deficiencies were found.

“There were five children in danger, who were found red-faced and in distress, crying with the window barely cracked and the car not running,” a magistrate said during Wilson’s first court appearance, as per KHOU. “That is a very dangerous situation.”

Domonique Wilson is charged with five felony counts of child endangerment. As per Fox 26, Wilson’s bond was set at $10,000 for each count. Should she post bond, Wilson was prohibited from supervising children under 17.