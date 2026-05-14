Bob Saget’s Widow Reflects on Her Final Moments With the Late ‘Full House’ Star

Four years after Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, the late Full House star’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflects on their final moments together.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of her Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow read excerpts from her grief journal.

“I found my grief journal. I had no idea that I even did this, because I wrote in this less than a month after Bob passed away,” she explained. “And to be honest, I was still in such a fog that I didn’t even remember writing in this.”

Rizzo noted that the journal had brought back some memories she had forgotten about Saget. “Hopefully, some of this can help anyone else who’s grieving, anyone else who’s processing, anyone else who wants to see the distance that can come in,” she said. “For me, it’s been a four-and-a-half-year period.”

Saget’s widow then read the entry of the last moment she shared with the late actor/comedian before his death.

“I didn’t remember this until I just saw this [entry]. We watched Tick, Tick… Boom! together,” she shared. “We raved about how amazing Andrew Garfield was.”

She further noted. “We ate Sugarfish.”

Saget then headed to the airport. He was scheduled to do some comedy tour shows.

“And I told him how much I loved him,” Rizzo continued. “But we didn’t kiss.”

She then said, “I wish so badly we would have [kissed].”

However, Rizzo pointed out that Saget was still recovering from COVID while she was battling it. “He was going on his work trip, and so I certainly was like, I don’t want to get him sick again,” she noted. “So we didn’t give each other a goodbye kiss, which makes me very sad now. But now at least I remember what our last memory was.”

Saget Died From Accidental Blunt Head Trauma While on Tour

The Full House alum died on January 9, 2022, from accidental blunt head trauma.

He was discovered in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida. No drugs or alcohol were involved. The comedian had performed a stand-up set at Ponte Vedra Beach the night before his unexpected death.

During the investigation into Saget’s death, law enforcement ruled out foul play. They also found no evidence of a struggle. His death was ruled accidental.

Although he had been recovering from COVID, the illness did not notably play a role in Saget’s passing.