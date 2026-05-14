‘Lupin III’ Legend Dead at 84: RIP to Yuji Ohno

Japanese composer and jazz pianist Yuji Ohno, best known to American audiences for creating the theme song for the beloved anime series Lupin III, has died.



The 84-year-old’s passing was announced on his social media on May 12.

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“We regret to announce that Yuji Ohno—a composer and jazz pianist affiliated with our agency—passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026, due to the infirmities of old age,” the message, translated from Japanese, began.

“We wish to express our deepest gratitude for the exceptional kindness and support extended to him throughout his lifetime,” the message continued. Ohno “spent his final moments living just as he always had,” and “passed away peacefully in his sleep, without suffering.”

“Since making his debut as a jazz pianist in the early 1960s, he created and released a vast body of work—including the iconic music for the anime series Lupin the Third — and contributed significantly to the advancement of the music industry over many decades,” the message added.

Yuji Ohno has sadly passed away at the age of 84.



A legendary Jazz composer known for his work on the Lupin III franchise. pic.twitter.com/9BlyJozhW7 — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) May 13, 2026

The message expressed confidence that Yuji Ohno’s “achievements and his music will continue to be cherished and loved for generations to come, never fading with time.” It also noted that the funeral and memorial services were held privately, but there are plans for “a public memorial gathering at a later date.”

Yuji Ohno Also Wrote Scores For Live Action Films and TV Commercials

According to the Japan Times, Ono was a native of Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan. He taught himself jazz in high school before working as a jazz pianist and later composing music for television and film.

He was best known for composing the music for the 1977 TV anime series Lupin III, which included its iconic theme song. Ohno also created the score for the animated film Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro, and for live-action films such as The Inugami Family and Never Give Up.

Ohno’s work also extended to the anime series Space Cobra and the travel program Chiisana Tabi for public broadcaster NHK. Additionally, he wrote music for TV commercials, including the jingle for Meiji Co.’s “Kinoko no Yama” chocolate cookies.

Meanwhile, the special production concert “Lupintic All Stars Produced by YUJI OHNO,” scheduled for May 30 at Billboard Live TOKYO, will proceed as planned. The late artist completed all necessary preparations for the performance before his passing.