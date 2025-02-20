6-month-old-dies-at-daycare-after-being-placed-in-bouncy-chair

A 6-month-old infant tragically passed away days after becoming unresponsive while in a bouncy seat at a daycare in Georgia.

Videos by Suggest

According to local outlet WJCL, state officials reported that on Wednesday, February 12th, six-month-old Lennon was in a bouncy chair at Pittman Park Education Center daycare when she suddenly became unresponsive.

Bulloch County EMS arrived at the daycare around 12:30 p.m. in response to the incident, according to Grice Connect. The infant was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The child was initially taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Later, she was transferred to the Children’s Hospital at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Tragically, the child passed away on Monday, February 17, according to Grice Connect.

The Complete Investigation Into the Infant’s Death May Prove Lengthy

“We keep an open mind with any of them. We don’t prejudge anything until the evidence comes out, the interviews are done, and the medical exam is complete,” Statesboro police’s Captain Jared Akins told WJCL.

“You have to establish a baseline on the child,” he added. “The child’s health, the child’s behavior, people’s interactions with the child.”

After five days of intensive medical care, Akins revealed that Lennon’s family had to make an incredibly difficult decision.

“The intention was to allow the organs to be used and to, hopefully, help other people in other circumstances. That’s a terrible decision in of itself. To my understanding, they made some really hard decisions,” Akins told the outlet.

The Daycare Facility ‘Grieving Alongside This Child’s Loved Ones During This Devastating Time’

Meanwhile, the daycare facility where the child became unresponsive claims to be fully cooperating with authorities.

WJCL also obtained a statement from Reverend Dr. Jonathan Smith, Senior Pastor at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Smith explained they are “working closely with all necessary agencies to navigate this situation with care, compassion, and sensitivity.”

“Our entire Pittman Park Education Center (PPEC) family is grieving alongside this child’s loved ones during this devastating time,” Smith explained. “We ask our community to join us in lifting this family up in prayer, offering them comfort, strength, and peace in the midst of unimaginable loss.”

“As a faith-filled community, we are committed to surrounding them with love, support, and the unwavering grace of God,” the statement added.