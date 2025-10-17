Texas Cop’s Fast-Acting Saves Suspected Drunk Driver From Burning Car

A Texas cop‘s quick thinking helped save a suspected drunk driver from burning to death in a car that was on fire.

According to the cop, it “felt like a movie,” but it was very real. Fortunately, this story avoided a dark twist. A female driver was trapped in the front seat of her car. She could only cry out for help as the car was engulfed in a fire.

Fortunately, Officer Tyler Ingram of the Mesquite Police Department was her hero in her time of need. The officer quickly ran forward and saved the driver from her fate on the side of the highway.

According to Ingram, he realized that he only had a few moments to save the woman. The Texas cop tried to open the door as the flames around them grew more out of control.

However, he struggles to open the door. Finally, he manages to reach the woman. She says that she is in pain, but fortunately, her leg wasn’t stuck. The cop grabbed out the woman with seconds to spare and carried her from the burning car.

The vehicle then ended up going up in flames as the Texas cop and woman made their exit.

Texas Cop Saves Suspected Drunk Driver

“We answer a lot of action-packed calls here, but this was more like a movie scene,” Ingram told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

According to Ingram, he was monitoring traffic at the end of September when he heard a loud crash. Realizing it was a wreck, he sprang into action to save the woman.

“As I got closer, I could hear a female screaming inside,” he said. “When I was at the driver’s door, the flames were starting to crawl from the front to the passenger compartment.”

He also said, “I tried to pull her up. It took me a minute to find the door handle. It was bent, so I just bent it open a little bit more and was able to pull her out.”

After freeing the woman, the Texas man applied a tourniquet to her wound. Police later charged her with driving while intoxicated.

“Drinking and driving do not mix. One decision can lead to tragedy in seconds,” the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement. “We’re thankful no one else was hurt in this crash, and we urge everyone to make the right choice: plan a ride, call a friend, or use a rideshare.”