‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Star Andrew Bryniarski’s Roommate Claims Actor Blinded Him

Andrew Bryniarski, who played Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, has been ordered to stay clear of his former roommate.

A judge has mandated that the actor must maintain a distance of 100 yards from Lance Berg, who alleges that he and Bryniarski were roommates. Berg asserts that the actor physically assaulted him on several occasions. This included an incident where Bryniarski allegedly became enraged during a dispute over stolen food. He shoved Berg, resulting in a sprained wrist.

TMZ reports that in a separate incident, Berg claims Bryniarski slapped him. The smack was so powerful that he temporarily lost vision in one eye.

Andrew Bryniarski, as Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” accepting an award at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards in 2004. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Berg has reportedly requested the court to issue an order requiring Bryniarski to maintain his distance, cease all communication, and refrain from parking his motorcycle in front of Berg’s residence.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Andrew Bryniarski Has Had Troubles with Roommates in the Past

However, this isn’t the first time the hulking Texas Chainsaw Massacre actor has faced accusations from a roommate. In 2019, TMZ also reported that another former roommate, Marcus Silver, alleged that Bryniarski clocked him and sent him threatening text messages. Silver subsequently obtained a restraining order.

Andrew Bryniarski is widely recognized for his portrayal of Leatherface in the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. However, he boasts a screen acting career that spans over three decades.

His forty-plus credits also include other genre roles like Zangief in Street Fighter and Chip in Batman Returns. He’s also popped up on shows like Burn Notice, Firefly, and L.A. Law.

Andrew Bryniarski Recently Reached Out to Fans For Help

Despite the success in Hollywood, Bryniarski recently reached out to fans for help via a GoFundMe campaign. It seems wildfires forced him out of his home and into his shaky roommate situation.

“Recently, wildfires forced me to evacuate my home in California, leaving me displaced and uncertain about the future,” he explained on GoFundMe. “To compound matters, the house I was renting tried to illegally evict me and stole all my valuable belongings including those crucial to my livelihood, exacerbating my already dire situation.”

Bryniarski goes on to detail that lawyer fees and his transportation giving out have put him in a bind. He also claims he needs three surgeries soon.

So far, the campaign has amassed just over $2,000 of a $25,000 goal.