Tessa Thompson and Eddie Redmayne’s Upcoming Movie Was Abruptly Shut Down

Writer and director Charlie Kaufman has been hit with a frustrating set back as his upcoming film starring Eddie Redmayne and Tessa Thompson suddenly got shut down.

Videos by Suggest

All the way back in February this year, Deadline was the first to report on Charlie Kaufman’s upcoming film, Later The War. The film was based on Iddo Gefen’s short story Debby’s Dream House, which was part of the Jerusalem Beach collection.

Debby’s Dream House follows the story of a man who manufactured dreams before diversifying into nightmares. It was unclear how Kaufman would adapt this strange story, but the cast he gathered for the film were a perfect fit for the fantastical and mysterious vibe.

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne got involved, as the man who made dreams (a perfect casting if you ask me). Tessa Thompson also got involved, but her role was unclear.

We were gearing up for what sounds like quite an exciting film, but Charlie Kaufman has shared some upsetting news.

Charlie Kaufman “Having Great Difficulty” Getting His Film Off The Ground

Charlie Kaufman shared the troubling news about the turbulent progress on Later The War.

The director spoke to British publication The Guardian about his film. “I’m having great difficulty,” he sighed. “I’m not a person that people want to trust with their money. #”

“It’s very frustrating.”

Apparently, he was filming in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, when production suddenly got shut down. He is hoping that production will resume soon, but that just tells us the matter isn’t completely in his hands.

It doesn’t help that Kaufman has also been struggling with sleep recently, too. “Not to get into it, but I’m not a great sleeper.”

Almost a year into production, it’s a real shame that a film with a very promising premise has inexplicably been blocked. Considering his comment about being trusted with money, I can imagine the ones investing his film have got cold feet.

Is the film too ambitious? Or have they lost faith in the film?

Who knows. I just hope production does resume soon.