Terrifying Moment Tiger Attacks Vet At Zoo

A tiger attacked a veterinarian at a zoo through a wire fence, and the terrifying moment was caught on video. According to The Daily Mail, the animal attack happened at the Camino Real del Tigre zoo in Mazamitla, Mexico.

Video Of Tiger Attacking Vet At Zoo Goes Viral

The large cat was caught leaping up to the vet, its claws grabbing her jacket. It pulled her toward the wire fence as a second Bengal tiger showed up.

Luckily, only one tiger pounced on the lady. Also, a colleague helped remove the tiger’s claws from her clothes. It nearly tore off her jacket while attempting to bite her.

The zoo made a statement concerning the incident after the video went viral online. It confirmed that both the vet, Alejandra Mora, and the tiger, Rayita, were okay.

Mora then spoke about the scary attack and thanked everyone for worrying about her. “First of all, thank you so much to everyone who has been concerned about my wellbeing,” said Mora.

She then claimed the tiger simply wanted to play with her after taking an interest in her camoflague jacket. “I’m doing fine, as is our resident Rayita,” said Mora.

“What happened yesterday was that my raincoat caught his attention and he wanted to play with it, so he grabbed me.” The vet also confirmed Rayita had grabbed her while she was performing a routine inspection.

A Zoo With A Reputation

Mora thanked everyone who tried to help her during the attack. “One of our visitors tried to intervene, but we asked him not to because he was holding me a little too tightly. But fortunately, nothing went wrong.”

The vet continued: “Our trained staff intervened, removed our tiger Rayita’s paws, and we are both doing well. I am very grateful for your continued support.”

A spokesperson from the zoo added more to the statement. “Don’t worry, family! Our veterinarian, Alejandra, had a little scare, but she’s doing great and continues to lovingly care for our cats. At Camino Real del Tigre, we’re a big family, and your safety, along with that of the animals, always comes first.”

This hasn’t been the only time that this specific zoo was in the public eye. The Daily Mail reported that animal activists had accused this park in December 2024 of drugging their big cats.

The staff allegedly did this so visitors could take photos safely with them. It only took a few days after this story went live for the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection to shut down the park for four days to perform an inspection.