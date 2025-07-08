56-Year-Old Petting Zoo Owner Dies After Hit By Employee’s Car

A 56-year-old woman who was a co-owner of a petting zoo died after an employee’s car struck her, PEOPLE reported. This upsetting incident happened in western Michigan to Cindy Lewis, co-owner of the Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo.

Employee Fatally Hits Petting Zoo Owner With Car

The vehicle drove into Cindy around 7:46 AM on Friday, July 4. The driver of the car that struck them was a 61-year-old woman and one of her employees. Two days later, Cindy succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Detroit, said the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, first responders found Cindy had been freed from underneath the vehicle. The sheriff’s department’s investigation on the matter found that the employee didn’t see Cindy as she entered the parking lot. Police also don’t believe this incident involved any drugs or alcohol.

Facebook (Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo)

Cindy co-owned the petting zoo with her husband, Scott. Since the tragedy, the company has made a statement on Facebook. “We are heartbroken to confirm the tragic passing of our beloved co-owner, Cindy Lewis, in an incident that occurred onsite while the farm was closed to the public,” it said.

They described Cindy as a “devoted wife, mother, and friend,” as well as a “cherished leader” of their farm. The staff thanked everyone who sent their condolences, saying it was a “comfort in this dark time.”

“The Lewis family, our staff, and everyone who knew and loved Cindy are experiencing profound grief,” it continued. “Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the official investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The zoo uploaded a more recent post sharing photos of Cindy with another heartfelt message. They called Cindy the “heart of the adventure,” describing how she put her soul into all aspects of the farm. She not only cared deeply for the animals, but also for her husband and the rest of her family.

Cindy is survived by Scott, as well as their adult sons, Tyler and Brandon, who have been working at the farm. Her family will carry on her legacy as they plan to keep it a family business.