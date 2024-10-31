‘Terrifer’s Art The Clown Takes Over Wall Street, Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell For Halloween

Art the Clown from Terrifier 3 is taking a break from his usual bloody shenanigans to take over the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), the studio and distributor of Terrifier 3, will commemorate the indie horror film’s box office success on Thursday in New York City, where Art the Clown will ring the closing bell for Halloween.

The low-budget slasher flick Terrifier 3 made a killer debut in theaters on October 11. It pulled off a shocking move by bumping Joker: Folie à Deux from the top spot just a week after the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker made its grand entrance.

Written and directed by franchise mastermind Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 has surpassed expectations, generating over $45 million in domestic box office receipts—well beyond its initial budget. David Howard Thornton returns to portray Art the Clown in this second sequel to the Terrifier series.

David Howard Thornton, the actor behind Art the Clown in the ‘Terrifier’ films. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“Art the Clown and Terrifier 3 took on The Joker at the box office and won, and now are taking on the street,” Cineverse Chief Legal Officer Gary Loffredo boasted, per Forbes. “As our company marks one of the most exciting phases since it began being listed on Nasdaq nearly two decades ago, it’s only fitting that on Halloween we are joined by the iconic character, from our number one movie, to ring the closing bell.”

Why ‘Terrifer’s Art The Clown Ringing Nasdaq’s Closing Bell is Fitting

Terrifier 3 has been a remarkable success at the box office since its release on October 11. The film has generated $45 million in domestic earnings and an additional $6 million internationally, bringing its total worldwide box office to $51 million, all against a modest production budget of $2 million prior to prints and advertising.

Of course, much of the franchise’s success lies at the large feet of Art the Clown. The character has quickly become a horror film fan favorite due in large part to David Howard Thornton’s electric performance as the character, as well as his embrace of the fan community.

“Taking an axe to yuletide cheer and everything else in its path, Terrifier 3 is a bloody fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season,” the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus states.

The film also received an impressive 86% “Fresh” Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on over 2,500 verified user ratings.

The unrated Terrifier 3 is still slicing its way at theaters nationwide for those brave enough to face the chills…