Terrell Owens Slams Tom Brady During Podcast Appearance: ‘He’s Disrespectful’

Tom Brady appears to be enjoying retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will return to the game this fall. But this time in a different role, as lead NFL analyst on Fox. However, the future Hall of Famer seems to still be fighting the ghosts of his playing days.

During a recent appearance on The Volume’s “The Bubba Dub Show,” Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens recalled being shunned by the star quarterback. Owens revealed that he reached out to Tom. He wanted to offer his services during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

However, Brady never responded to his offer, which Owens found highly offensive.

“Tom Brady ignored me, bro. I reached out to him through Randy [Moss] and a couple of other people, you know this dude really ignored me, bro,” Owens said.

“It just shows you the lack of respect at the end of the day, but when they get in front of you they want to act like they respect you.”

Antonio Brown Gets Candid on Final Season

The catalyst for Owens making the offer to Brady happened after an on-field incident that same season. Wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to be having a dispute on the sideline with an assistant coach during a game against the New York Jets.

Rather than handle it amicably, Brown made a display. Stripping himself of his helmet, jersey, and shoulder pads. He then ran off the sideline, onto the field, and into the locker room as he pumped up the crowd at MetLife stadium. It is still one of the most cringeworthy spectacles that the sports world has ever seen.

Most fans felt that Brown was in the wrong. But he maintains the argument started after he told a coach he couldn’t play because he was hurt.

“I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it,” Brown said.

“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”