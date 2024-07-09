teresa-giudice-breaks-silence-on-larsa-pippen-photoshop-fail

In an era obsessed with image and perfectionism, the use of photo-enhancing applications such as Photoshop is rising rapidly. But sometimes, things don’t go according to plan.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, is a prime witness to that.

Teresa Giudice Gets Candid on Photoshop Fail

Earlier this month, Giudice posted a photo of Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen to commemorate her 50th birthday. But what started as a kind gesture ended up being a viral failure.

Giudice posted a photo of her and her fellow reality star on the beach. Except it was painfully obvious that the image had been cropped out and pasted onto the picture of the beach. In layman’s terms, they were never actually there. It led to a myriad of backlash from fans on social media, calling out to facade.

When speaking about the photo failure, Giudice says that it was a result of her moving in haste.

“Well, it was her birthday. I was scrambling. I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s her birthday, I have a post a picture for her.’ We’re really close,” she said.

“That was the only picture I came across. I said, ‘Oh great, summer!’ I just didn’t like the background. And I called my assistant slash social media person and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that.’ So it’s an actual photo but we’re just in a different place. We’re in Mexico — and now we’re all over the world.”

Marcus Jordan Slams Larsa Pippen After Breakup

The relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen has always been a topic of controversy. It is not just because she is 16 years his senior. But Larsa was also married to Scottie Pippen, who was a former teammate of Marcus’ father, Michael, on the Bulls.

Earlier this year, the couple called it quits for a second time.

Amid their breakup, the heir to the Jordan empire accused the reality star of clout chasing.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute 😒 Funny how [people] change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant,” Marcus wrote in an Instagram story.

“Why give Shorty a heart when she rather have press Aaaaahhh that’s that nerve lol”