tennis-star-yoshihito-nishioka-collapses-at-us-open-in-frightening-video

A scary scene unfolded on the opening day of the U.S. Open on Monday when tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka suddenly collapsed during his first-round match.

The Japanese ace was into the fifth set against opponent Miomir Kecmanovic when he fell to the ground. After a taxing point, the 28-year-old staggered to the back of the court looking like he was in excruciating pain.

Tennis Star Collapses at U.S. Open

“Nishioka was in the fifth set of his match against Miomir Kecmanović when he crashed to the ground at the back of the court,” The New York Post wrote.

“The 28-year-old appeared in agony as he dealt with severe cramping on a brutally humid day at Flushing Meadows.”

There have been countless situations where athletes have collapsed on the field and didn’t live to tell the story. So this was indeed a scary situation. Thankfully for Nishioka, he is currently in recovery.

Following the incident he posted a message X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his gratitude.

“Thank you very much for your support…,” Nishioka wrote in Japanese on X.

“I was already feeling cramps around 3-3 in the 4th set, and my serve at 5-4 (there) was already cramping. In the final (game), my lower back was more convulsive than my legs, and I couldn’t stand up, and then my legs also convulsed. I was having repeated spasms in my shoulder blades, hips, flanks, and thighs.”

Nishioka Recalls Scary Experience

The tennis star also notes that he was having trouble breathing during the debacle. He also suffered from convulsions “for about an hour.”

“I started having trouble breathing, but with the help of the team, I was able to get into a wheelchair, and they carried me away despite my convulsions.

The convulsions didn’t stop for about an hour, but they’ve subsided now. My body parts are hurting a lot, so I’m planning to skip doubles and go back to Japan,” he added.