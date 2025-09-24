Tennessee Man Accused Of Killing Bar Owner After Being Banned Claimed He ‘Accidentally’ Shot Bar: Police

A Tennessee man, 24-year-old William Sullivan, is accused of killing a bar owner in the city of Athens. Sullivan allegedly claimed that he had “accidentally” shot the bar after he “fell” into a ditch line, only to shoot the bar owner in self-defense after he confronted him.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the incident occurred on Friday, September 19. Shortly after midnight, MCSO deputies, Athens Police Department officers, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents responded to a shooting at Double C Bar in Athens.

Authorities learned that, earlier in the day, Sullivan had allegedly issued threats with a knife at the bar. He was asked to leave and banned from returning, but the threats were not reported at the time. However, a shooting, allegedly perpetrated by Sullivan, occurred later, which ended with bar owner Randy Croft being shot dead.

Following a short pursuit across multiple counties, William Sullivan was apprehended. He was arrested on murder charges, with additional charges pending the investigation, the MCSO said.

An ‘Accidental’ Shooting

A police affidavit obtained by WTVC detailed what William Sullivan told investigators following his arrest. He stated that, after being banned from the bar, he returned with a Taurus 9mm handgun. Upon arrival, he said he walked toward a wood line near the bar to use the restroom. However, Sullivan claimed that he “fell” into a large ditch.

As a result of his supposed fall, he “accidentally” shot his handgun multiple times, with Sullivan admitting that the shots might have struck vehicles or the bar building, the affidavit said. He then alleged that he further accidentally shot his handgun after someone threw a beer bottle at him.

Finally, Croft eventually approached him and confronted him for the alleged shooting. Sullivan told investigators that he saw Croft displaying a small handgun, and said that “his training kicked in and he did what he had to do,” the affidavit said.

In what he claims was self-defense, Sullivan allegedly shot Croft multiple times from his vehicle, emptying the clip. The affidavit added that he then reloaded his gun and continued to fire more rounds.

Sullivan is then accused of grabbing Croft’s gun, fleeing in the victim’s truck, and throwing the victim’s gun out the window during the pursuit.