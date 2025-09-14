Florida Woman Found Guilty Of Murder After Deputy Was Shot Dead. She Didn’t Fire The Gun

A 49-year-old Florida woman, Cheryl Lynn Williams, was convicted on multiple charges, including murder, after a deputy’s 2022 shooting death. Williams didn’t fire the shot that killed the law enforcement agent, as he was killed by friendly fire.

As reported by Law & Crime, Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of methamphetamine.

“This suspect’s outrageous criminal actions were the cause of my deputy being killed in the line of duty, and the jury appropriately found her guilty as charged,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, as per WTSP. “Her family can visit her in prison, but Blane’s family has to visit his grave in a cemetery and can only have a one-sided conversation with him.”

Williams will be sentenced on a later date, which has yet to be scheduled.

Friendly Fire Death

As reported by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the incident occurred on October 4, 2022. At the time, Cheryl Lynn Williams had failed to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies had received a tip that she was at a Foxtown South residence.

Sergeant Michael Brooks and Deputies Johnny Holsonback III, Adam Pennell, and Blane Lane arrived at the scene. All entered the residence while Deputy Lane stayed outside. He was stationed in a tactical position in case Williams decided to flee the scene.

Deputies approached a “gaming” room. At one point, Williams “stepped into view,” holding a silver handgun. She immediately pointed the gun at them, the release detailed, and shots were fired. As Williams went down, Deputy Lane reported that he had been shot in the arm.

The bullet managed to enter his chest. Deputy Lane was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 21 years old.

It was revealed that the round that fatally struck Lane was fired by either Deputy Brooks or Deputy Holsonbrack. Furthermore, the silver handgun held by Williams turned out to be a realistic BB gun.

Before the shooting, Williams had an extensive criminal history, including 11 felonies and four misdemeanors. She had spent 9 years in prison for trafficking meth.