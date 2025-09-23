Tennessee Foster Dad Arrested After Cruise With Pregnant Wife And 8 Kids For Heinous Material Found On Phone

A Tennessee man who has fostered 20 children, 48-year-old Jason Alan Miller, has been arrested after authorities allegedly found child pornography on his phone. He had recently returned home from a cruise with his pregnant wife and his eight children, the majority of them previously fostered by him.

According to an affidavit obtained by WJHL, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 13. Miller, along with his pregnant wife and eight children, aged 5 to 12, was returning to the U.S. following a cruise to the Cayman Islands.

After arriving at Port Miami on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship, Miller was selected for secondary inspection. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the 48-year-old’s personal property. This included his Samsung Galaxy phone, for which Miller provided a passcode to unlock it.

Heinous Discovery

Things took an extremely dark turn as CBP officers searched through his phone and found a Google Photos folder named “telegram.” As reported by the Daily Mail, officers allegedly found videos and photos depicting female children being sexually abused.

Another folder, named “6yo_rare,” allegedly contained 45 child pornography images, with the name possibly classifying the victims as six-year-old children.

Allegedly, Jason Alan Miller admitted to having child pornography on his phone and that he was the only one with access to the phone.

As reported by WCYB, Miller has reportedly fostered approximately 20 years in his Tennessee home for the past seven years. In fact, seven of his eight children were previously fostered by him.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail by the U.S. Marshals Service. As per the Daily Mail, he was then transferred into federal custody. He has been charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 30 years in prison.

Eerily, this incident comes months after a very similar one involving Pennsylvania man Matthew Kutcher. Just like Miller, he was allegedly caught with child pornography after returning from a cruise at a Miami port, according to KDKA News.

In late March, CBP officers inspected his property and allegedly found child pornography in a hidden folder on his iPhone. Additionally, they also found recently taken photos of young girls he came across on the cruise, police said.