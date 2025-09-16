Cruise Ship Forced To Return To Port After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship had to return to port after a brawl broke out on board, according to the Daily Mail. This fight left two passengers hospitalized after the Wonder of the Seas cruise headed back to Port Miami on Monday, September 15.

Videos by Suggest

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returns To Port After Passengers Injured In Fight

This cruise, the fourth largest ship in the world, had planned to head out on a four-day trip through the Bahamas. That didn’t last long, as a witness who spoke with Local 10 saw passengers running to the pool area before the captain announced their return to port.

The captain revealed that a guest was injured and required hospital treatment. “We notified local authorities and are working closely with them,” said a Royal Caribbean spokesperson. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time.”

The spokesperson also mentioned how they were treating the injured guests while at sea. “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries,” they said.

A representative for Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office spoke with PEOPLE about the brawl. “According to investigators, a verbal dispute ensued between patrons, which became physical,” they said. “At which time the captain of the ship decided to return to port and contact authorities.”

The ship returned to port around 8:30 PM that day. Once docked, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the medical call at the 1000 block of North America Way.

“Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries,” said the spokesperson. Despite the violent skirmish, both passengers reportedly declined to press charges.

More Details On Social Media

I'm currently aboard Wonder of the Seas. Ship had to turn around and go back to port because of a medical emergency. Cabin next door says there was a fight at the pool and it appears someone was injured bad enough to require hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/qHgBy7T9Pu — Doug Quixote-sama (@DeTroyes1) September 16, 2025

Passengers also shared the wild experience on social media. “Cabin next door says there was a fight at the pool and it appears someone was injured bad enough to require hospitalization,” they wrote. This passenger shared four photos of the ambulances and police cars surrounding the dock.

One person replied, claiming they were on this ship and knew more details about the injuries. “Lady broke her ankle badly. Not sure if related?” they said.

“I heard a fight at the pool during the Bon Voyage party,” the OP responded. “Next cabin over says they saw the tail end of it.”

When asked about who departed the ship and if they’d set off that night, the OP said: “About a dozen people were just escorted off the ship, one of whom is quite angry … They also said we’ll be shoving off very soon.”