television-legend-diagnosed-with-serious-cancer

Richard Lloyd, a veteran guitarist and founding member of the 1970s influential art-punk outfit Television, has been diagnosed with cancer.

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A GoFundMe established by Richard Lloyd Group bassist Sean Seymour to support the 74-year-old during his health crisis revealed that the Television legend had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, “a serious form of bile duct cancer,” back in March.

“He has tumors in his liver, including one located dangerously close to a major blood vessel. Because of its location, doctors cannot safely operate to remove it at this time,” Seymour explained on the fundraising page.

Seymour also detailed how much of a toll Lloyd’s cancer battle had taken over the past few months.

“He has been in the ICU seven times. [He’s] dealing with serious complications, including sepsis twice, as well as complications involving his liver and kidneys,” Seymour wrote.

“And through all of this, he’s fighting.”

Television Legend Unable to Tour During Cancer Battle

Seymour added that the ailing “Marquee Moon” rocker, whose signature band, Television, disbanded in 1978, had been sidelined from touring due to his cancer treatments.

“Richard is currently unable to tour,” the bassist explained. “For a working musician, that’s devastating—not only because performing is what he loves, but because touring is his primary source of income. Richard and his wife, Sheila, are now facing serious financial pressure.”

The veteran musician’s wife is currently his full-time caregiver.

“There have also been unresolved royalty issues going back roughly two years, creating another significant financial strain at an already incredibly difficult time. And, like most working musicians, Richard is being overwhelmed by crushing medical expenses and the ongoing costs of simply getting through each month while he is unable to work,”Seymour added.

He further explained that the GoFundMe was established for “medical expenses, monthly living expenses, and the many other costs that come with Richard being unable to work and Sheila being a full-time caregiver.”

“Richard has spent decades giving his music to other people. Now it’s our turn to give something back to him,” Seymour pointed out to fans.

Richard Lloyd Reaches Out to Fans: ‘I’m Asking for Your Help’

Meanwhile, Lloyd added a bit from his perspective.

“I am usually a pretty upbeat person and I am taking this in stride, but it has become very difficult on our own and financially we are strapped,” he admitted on the GoFundMe page. “That’s why I’m asking for your help. If you can see your way clear to make a donation please do that. Otherwise, please pass it around to your friends that might help and people that know me.”

Richard Lloyd (formerly of Television) performs in 2017. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $111,000.

Following his trailblazing time with Television, Lloyd has had a prolific solo career. To date, he’s released several solo albums and collaborated with artists like Matthew Sweet.