teenager-charged-in-death-of-radio-dj-june-rodriguez

A Philadelphia-area teen has been arrested and charged with the hit-and-run death of Radio DJ Hector “June” Rodriguez

Videos by Suggest

Law enforcement officials confirmed the 17-year-old boy has received multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving without a license, and accidents involving death. Other charges have reportedly been filed.

The officials stated that the teen had hit Rodriguez while the DJ was riding a bicycle east on Lancaster Avenue at approximately 3:44 a.m. on Dec. 20. As Rodriguez was turning left to head toward North 56th Street, he was struck by the teen’s vehicle. However, instead of stopping to help Rodriguez, the teenager left the scene and continued west on Lancaster Avenue.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

June Rodriguez was a longtime beloved DJ at Bob and Barbara’s Lounge. The establishment paid tribute to Rodriguez in an Instagram post.

“In good times or bad, June was always sure to express his appreciation and his heart,” the post reads. “Not many are lucky enough to be so in touch with how they feel as well as have the courage to express it like he did. His passion for music radiated through every part of his life and he created an expansive and diverse community through his art.”

Rodriguez was notably an employee at Bob and Barbara’s Lounge for decades. “A June of all trades, he was gracious and willing to do whatever he could for this bar and for all that crossed his path,” the establishment added. “He will be very missed and forever loved.”

Vehicle Identified In the Hit-and-Run Accident Was Identified Weeks Later

In early January, law enforcement officials revealed they had identified the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy 2022 Jeep Cherokee 4XE. The license plate read MXB-1835.

Officials further stated the vehicle was expected to have significant front-end damage to the passenger-side fender and headlight area. It was noted that the passenger-side headlight was believed to have been damaged in the crash.

Weeks after the vehicle was identified, the teen, alongside his mother, turned himself in to law enforcement. Officials had previously identified the teenager as the key suspect in the case and had obtained a warrant for his arrest.