‘Teen Mom’ Star Briana DeJesus Details Her ‘Long’ List of Things She Wants in a Man

Refusing to give up on love, Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus details her “long” list of things she is looking for in a man.

During a recent interview with E! News, DeJesus spoke about the list of non-negotiable relationship needs. “There are a lot of things that I’ve been through in my past that have put me into this moment of, like, now I know what to look out for,” she explained. “All the red flags. I just want a stable man. I want a man man, I don’t want a little boy that I’ve been so used to dating back in the past.”

Briana DeJesus previously dated Bobby Scott, a security guard, in 2022. During the relationship, the reality TV star stated Scott seemed to fit all her relationship needs. “This is my first real mature relationship that I’ve ever really experienced,” she said at the time. This is a grown man, this is not a little boy. He’s wanting to settle down.”

Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last. However, DeJesus said that he, as well as all the ever men she’s dated, provided some “crucial romantic intel.”

“I am the common denominator,” she explained. “So it’s obviously me to a certain extent.”

Briana DeJesus also said she’s becoming more self-aware. “I was so immature and I didn’t know any better. Now I’m at a place of like, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to look out for all these red flags. I’m going to make sure the next person that comes into my life is a good person.”

DeJesus shares 12-year-old daughter Nova with high school boyfriend Devoin Austin III. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend, Luis Hernandez.

Briana DeJesus Says She’s Almost 30 Years Old and Wants to Get Married

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus stated that now that she’s nearly the age of 30, she wants to get married and settle down.

“I have all these married couples around me,” DeJesus said. “And I love it so much because they just give me hope. I can’t wait for it to be my time.”

She then spoke about going to Colombia for filming. “I just heard Colombia and I was like, ‘I’m in!’” she said. “I’ve never been there before. And I wanted to have a great time. You’ll just have to see if I find somebody or not.”

DeJesus is currently filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion